Carlo Ancelotti delighted with star performer against Braga – “He deserves to play more”

Real Madrid produced a dominant performance against Braga on Wednesday, securing a 3-0 victory in the process that booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

It was a match for the forgotten men of Los Blancos. Andriy Lunin replaces the injured Kepa Arrizabalaga and saved a penalty, while Brahim Diaz scored the opener at the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking post-match (via Diario AS), head coach Carlo Ancelotti gave his assessment of both.

“Brahim has done very well. He scored a goal, and had another disallowed. He’s done an optimal job defensively too. He deserves to play a little more.

“(Lunin’s performance) is another good sign. We have a healthy squad. It makes us happy to get through the group stage. Let’s keep going.”

Both Lunin and Brahim benefitted from injuries to be given an opportunity for Real Madrid, which they dually took. It now remains to be seen whether either will be rewarded with more minutes going forward.