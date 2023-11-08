Carlo Ancelotti breaks Champions League record in Real Madrid’s victory over Braga

It was an excellent evening for Real Madrid on Wednesday as they defeated Braga 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to record their fourth consecutive victory in this season’s Champions League. In doing so, they qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

It was a routine game for Los Blancos, and it also turned out to be a historic one for their head coach, Carlo Ancelotti. The victory over Braga was the Italian’s 116th in the Champions League, breaking the record for most victories by a coach in the competition.

As per Relevo, the record has previously been joint-held by Ancelotti and iconic ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who both had 115. However, with Real Madrid’s win over Braga, Ancelotti now holds the record outright.

Ancelotti most likely won’t take too much notice of the record at this time, with focus remaining firmly on steering Real Madrid towards another successful season, in what looks like being his final one in charge at the club.