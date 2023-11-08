Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong could be out of action for longer due to personal reasons

There’s no doubt that Frenkie de Jong is one of Barcelona’s most important players, and that has been evident over the last few weeks when he has not been available for selection. The 26-year-old had a strong start to the season, but has been missing since September due to an ankle injury.

Barcelona had hoped to welcome de Jong back in October, but his return date was pushed back as his ankle had not fully healed. At this stage, the expectation is that he will make his comeback later in November, but this may not be the case due to non-footballing reasons.

As per Sport, de Jong has told Barcelona that his partner, Mikky Kiemeney, is preparing to give birth to their first child this week. Should this be the case, his recovery could end up being pushed back.

De Jong will have to change his routine with being a father, which the report says could impact on his ankle recovery. Barcelona will hope that this isn’t the case, and that they are able to welcome the midfielder back following the international break.