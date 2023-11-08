Barcelona breathe easy as tests confirm key player has no injury following Shakhtar Donetsk debacle

Barcelona is not a happy camp currently, following two defeats in their last three matches, including two dismal performances away to Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Sociedad. Yet Culers did get a boost today.

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo did not pick up an injury during the clash with the Ukrainians, tests have confirmed. Sport say that the imposing central defender trained as normal on Wednesday, with the muscle discomfort being only a slight strain.

🚨 JUST IN: It is confirmed that Araújo does not have an injury. He will be available against Alavés. @alexpintanel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 8, 2023

This is becoming an increasingly familiar story with Araujo though. After missing around a month with a minor muscle tear earlier in the season, on several occasions he has appeared to pull up during games, only for his discomfort to be dismissed the following day.

Araujo proved just how important he is for Xavi Hernandez against Real Sociedad, and he undoubtedly improves Barcelona. Yet with a long and concerning injury history, Barcelona would do well to keep a close eye on the number of minutes he racks up.