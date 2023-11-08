Atletico Madrid youth goalkeeper leaves pitch following tachycardia

Yesterday Atletico Madrid‘s youth team goalkeeper Salvador Esquivel is under observation after leaving the pitch with a heart issue during their 4-0 win over Celtic.

Esquivel, 18, began feeling his chest towards the end of the match, and eventually went down while signalling the club’s medical staff. He was then rushed to hospital, but was conscious when the left the game in an ambulance.

As per Relevo, Esquivel was assessed by doctors and cleared of any issues. It was attributed to tachycardia, meaning an overly fast heart rate. In the coming days, he will be assessed again to ensure there are no underlying issues, before being cleared to play again.

It seems increasingly that better testing is catching heart problems within players, most notably Sergio Aguero, who was forced into an early retirement at Barcelona due to a heart murmur. He too went down in a game, although fortunately Esquivel looks as if he will be ok.