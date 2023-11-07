WATCH: Barcelona fall behind in Hamburg as Shakhtar Donetsk grab opening goal

Barcelona can secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in Hamburg. However, they will have to come from behind to do so, as the Ukrainian champions have taken the lead.

Xavi Hernandez opted to make five changes from the side that defeated Real Sociedad on Saturday, with the likes of Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde and Joao Felix rested. However, this appears to have had a negative effect on the Catalans given that they have fallen behind just before half time.

Danylo Sikan has got the goal, expertly heading past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from a crossed ball from the right flank.

It has been a very underwhelming performance so far from Barcelona, and they must now come from behind if they are to secure the three points needed for progression to the knockout stages. A big second half performance is required from Xavi’s side.