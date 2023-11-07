WATCH: Barcelona delighted with Senegalese summer signing after strong Barca Atletic debut

Barcelona Atletic defender Mamadou Mbacke Fall finally got on the pitch over the weekend, and manager Rafa Marquez was sufficiently impressed.

The Senegalese central defender, 20, formerly of Villarreal, arrived on loan at Barcelona this summer from Los Angeles FC following some promising showings in Major League Soccer. As per MD though, he has been unable to make his debut due to bureaucratic problems.

On Sunday, he finally made his debut, just in time with Pau Cubarsi having to leave for the under-17 World Cup. Mbacke came on in the 64th minute for Sergi Dominguez, and slotted in alongside compatriot Mika Faye in defence. The pair helped Barca Atletic see out a 2-1 win over Rayo Majadahonda.

Senegalese defender Mamadou Fall, on loan from #LAFC, finally made his debut over the weekend for Barca Atletic.pic.twitter.com/2bbvz8wm9v — Football España (@footballespana_) November 7, 2023

Exhibiting some excellent passes and staying alert without the ball, Mbacke demonstrated exactly why Barcelona were keen to see him up close. He is on loan at Barcelona until the end of the season, and the Blaugrana have an option to buy of around €7m.