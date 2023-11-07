Valencia expect key player to be out of action until December following adductor injury

Since arriving at Valencia during the summer on a season-long loan deal from Real Valladolid, Selim Amallah has forced himself into being a regular starter under head coach Ruben Baraja.

The Moroccan international midfielder has impressed over the last few weeks during Los Che’s four-match unbeaten streak, but he is now set for a period on the sidelines after suffering an adductor injury just 24 minutes into the victory over Granada last weekend.

Diario AS have reported that medical tests are still to be completed in order to determine the severity of Amallah’s injury, but club sources expect that he will be out of action for approximately a month.

It means that Amallah will miss matches against Real Madrid and Celta Vigo, and he also won’t be available for Morocco during the international break. At this stage, he is doubtful for Valencia’s match against Girona on the 3rd of December, although he could return by then if he recovers ahead of schedule.