Sporting Director Deco outlines three-player shopping list for Barcelona in 2024

Despite the winter transfer window still being two months away, Barcelona are already making preparations for next summer’s market opening, which will happen following the conclusion of this season. Sporting Director Deco will be in charge of the club’s activity, and he has already devised plans for the first team squad.

As per Sport, Deco has identified three areas where he wants Barcelona to sign players: both full-back positions and defensive midfield. The former makes sense considering Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso will almost certainly leave the club when their respective contracts come to an end.

The report says that Barcelona will address both full-back position irrespective of whether Joao Cancelo joins permanently or not. They are not prepared to spend big, or at all, in order to address this, so it could be that in-house promotions are made, which could involve the likes of Julian Araujo and Alex Valle.

Deco desperately wants to sign a long-term pivot, given that Barcelona were unable to do so during the summer when Sergio Busquets left. Gabriel Moscardo has emerged as a leading candidate, in this regard.

The report also states that Barcelona want to sign a winger, with Ansu Fati’s long-term future at the club looking bleak. This could be solved by Joao Felix, whose loan spell started promisingly, but has gone downhill somewhat in recent weeks.