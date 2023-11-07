Sevilla manager Diego Alonso receives public backing from club hierarchy – “We have to be patient”

Since taking over from Jose Luis Mendilibar in October, Sevilla head coach Diego Alonso has won just one of his five matches in chance, and that came against CD Quintanar in the Copa del Rey. Los Nervionenses have drawn three in La Liga (vs Real Madrid, Cadiz and Celta Vigo) and lost in the Champions League against Arsenal, who they play again on Wednesday in North London.

Despite the slow start, Alonso will be allowed time to establish his style of play on his Sevilla squad. President Jose Castro has re-iterated that the Uruguayan has the full backing of club bosses, as he told the media on Tuesday (via Relevo).

“I will say it emphatically so that you understand: he’s the coach we’ve bet on, he’s the one we want and the one we have. He’s going to do great things. We have to be patient, the results and the victories are going to come. We believe in the coach.”

It’s safe to say that Castro has undoubted confidence in Alonso to make his mark at Sevilla. He could go a long way towards earning the fans’ trust by getting a result against Arsenal, and especially so with a victory in the Great Derby against Real Betis this weekend.