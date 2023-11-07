Real Madrid to announce two more five-year deals this week

Real Madrid will continue their series of contract renewals this week, with the next to fall being Eduardo Camavinga.

The French midfielder will be the latest to pen a contract extension with Los Blancos, locking himself into the club until 2028 with a €1b release clause in his contract this Tuesday. It will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until he is 25.

Cadena Cope also say that Fede Valverde will pen a contract of the same length and with the same release clause, that will take him well into his best years as a footballer. He will sign his new deal on Thursday. Valverde will be 30 by the time 2028 rolls around.

This follows on from new deals for Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior last week, as Los Blancos try to secure their best talents. Eder Militao is expected to be the final major contract renewal this year. It is notable that all of these deals finish in 2028 with the exception of Vinicius, meaning he will be back at the negotiating table in the space of two years in all likelihood, with his deal expiring in 2027.