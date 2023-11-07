Real Madrid announce latest renewal, star midfielder extends stay until 2029

Over the last couple of weeks, Real Madrid have finalised the renewals of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, who have extended their contracts until 2027 and 2028 respectively. On Tuesday, it was the turn of Eduardo Camavinga, whose new deal with Los Blancos has now been officially confirmed.

Real Madrid announced the news of X, confirming that Camavinga has signed a contract until the end of the 2028-29 season, one year longer than Rodrygo and two more than Vinicius.

With the new deal, Camavinga will receive a significant wage rise, and his release clause has also been increased to €1b, which should ensure his long-term future in the Spanish capital.

The new contract is a deserved reward for Camavinga, who has established himself as one of Real Madrid’s most important players over the last 12 months. Club bosses, including President Florentino Perez, rate him very highly, and they can now look forward to watching him for the next five seasons at least.