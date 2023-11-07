Raul Gonzalez speaks on potentially taking over Real Madrid job – ‘You will know next year’

Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez has spoken to the idea of him taking over from Carlo Ancelotti next season, but did not sound entirely convinced of his chances of doing so.

The Italian manager is out of contract in the summer, and it looks increasingly unlikely that he will remain at the helm beyond that. Already the competition to replace him is in motion, and while two years ago Raul looked well placed to move up from Castilla, that no longer appears to be the case.

Speaking to Cadena SER at the AFE (Spanish Player’s Association) awards night, Raul said he was not thinking about it.

“I’m a club person. I am delighted with what I do, the important thing is to help on a daily basis. Next year, next season, we will know. In this football thing, there is no such thing as next year. There is today and the next game. For Real Madrid it is the Champions League match, and for me it is the Murcia match on Sunday.”

He also had high words of praise for Jude Bellingham. Having also made an immediate impact as a youngster for Real Madrid few are better placed to comment.

“I was lucky enough to share the first training sessions with the first team when he arrived. I knew him, but seeing him up close and seeing the things he does… he is a player with personality, talent and who has earned the love and respect of all Real Madrid fans and football people,”

The hot favourite for Ancelotti’s position is now Xabi Alonso, who after a year in charge at Bayer Leverkusen looks like one of the most promising coaches in the game. He used to coach the under-19s side that Alvaro Arbeloa is currently in charge of at Real Madrid, before moving to Real Sociedad B. Raul was in talks with Villarreal over potentially leaving the club in September, which suggests that he too feels his chances of the big job are slim.