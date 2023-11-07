Premier League rival emerges for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in race for key midfielder

Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is fast approaching the point where he can negotiate with clubs over a free transfer next summer, and interest in him is heating up.

On Monday it was confirmed that Atletico Madrid are still interested in Rodriguez, someone they have been looking at for some time. The Argentine World Cup-winner is out of contract this summer, and while Betis want to offer him a new deal, and Rodriguez has commented that he is open to staying, until a deal is signed, speculation will continue to grow.

Sport say that Rodriguez continues on Barcelona’s shortlist, and no doubt the fact he is potentially available on a free is an added attraction. Yet the Catalan daily reference a report from ED that claims Manchester United may go after Rodriguez in January too.

While the two Spanish giants look as if they want Rodriguez on a free, Erik ten Hag appears to have requested him for January in order to compete with Casemiro. With United likely to offer the most money, and perhaps some recompense for Betis, this might be the solution that suits both Rodriguez and Betis.

Ball-winning midfielders tend to come at a premium as it is, and no doubt the fact he is 29 years of age has stopped sides moving for him sooner. Still mobile and likely to provide the goods for the majority if not all of another contract though, he has plenty of utility, even if clubs do not want to spend big on him.