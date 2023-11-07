Jenni Hermoso breaks silence on Luis Rubiales kiss incident – “I had to bear the consequences of an act that I did not provoke”

The 2023 Women’s World Cup was a monumental occasion for the Spanish team, who became world champions for the very first time after defeating England 1-0 in August’s final. Unfortunately, the victory itself has been somewhat overlooked, with Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent in the aftermath of the final being the main focus.

It ultimately led to Rubiales resigning as President of the Spanish Football Federation, and there are criminal proceedings underway against him too. Throughout it all, Hermoso has kept quiet, until now.

Hermoso has broken her silence on the matter in an interview with GQ (as covered by Relevo). The La Roja star revealed that she has been targeted over the matter, which she reiterated had been wholly instigated by Rubiales.

“I’ve even received threats, and that’s something you never get used to. I have had to bear the consequences of an act that I did not provoke, that I had not chosen or premeditated.”

Hermoso admitted that the time since the incident has been very difficult, and that she has been seeking psychological help to deal with things.

“Having to tell it over and over again was hurting me a lot, but I know I had to let go somehow. It’s been a very difficult few weeks. Thanks to my psychologist, I feel strong and I’m not broken down or thinking about quitting football.”

Hermoso has been incredibly brave throughout this ordeal, and she has since made her comeback to Spain duty. She is ready to be the face of change in Spanish football, something that has been required for some time now.