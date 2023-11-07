Granada ejected from Copa del Rey for fielding ineligible player during Arosa SC victory

Last midweek, 16 La Liga teams entered the 2023-24 Copa del Rey, and there were all victorious in their respective matches. However, only 15 will progress to the next round of the competition, as Granada have been thrown out after fielding an ineligible player.

Granada comfortably defeated Arosa SC 3-0 on Thursday, but in their starting line-up was goalkeeper Adri Lopez. The 24-year-old is deemed to be a reserve player at the Andalusian club, but only those under the age of 23 in similar situations are eligible to play in the Copa del Rey, as it is not considered a professional tournament.

As such, Arosa issued a formal complaint, and the Spanish Football Federation have now announced that Granada have been removed from the competition, with Arosa progressing in their place.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | Resolución adoptada por el Juez Disciplinario en referencia al partido correspondiente a la Primera Eliminatoria de la #CopaDelRey entre Arosa SC y Granada CF. ℹ️ Texto completo: https://t.co/LVUJzfB8TE pic.twitter.com/7HItI6vzd0 — RFEF (@rfef) November 7, 2023

Granada manager Paco Lopez will be furious over the matter, having given his club notice of his intention to play Lopez in the match. It means that only 19 La Liga teams will be in the next round of the competition.