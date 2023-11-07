Espanyol appoint new manager, Sporting Director denies ‘Whatsapp sacking’

Espanyol have wasted little time in replacing Luis Garcia Plaza after he was sacked this past weekend following a late draw with Eibar. Their new manager, Luis Miguel Ramis, has spent plenty of the time in Segunda over the past five years with Albacete and Tenerife.

At both jobs, he averaged nearly 1.5 points per game. Ramis came through the academy system at Real Madrid as a coach, following a playing career which took him both to Valdebebas, and to Tenerife too. He described it as ‘the biggest challenge of his career as per Relevo.

It is believed that there have been tensions betwen Sporting Director Fran Garagarza have been in existence ever since the Basque transfer guru took over this summer, as he looks to install someone from his circle.

Gargarza also denied rumours that Garcia had been sacked via Whatsapp, instead offering ot show the journalist in question his messages.

Espanyol currently sit 5th, seven points off Leganes as they look to return to La Liga action within a season. It’s a feat they have achieved on every occasion in which they have been relegated, and with one of the best budgets in Segunda, will be expected to do so again. Ramis faces the tough task of bringing stability to an Espanyol side that has been through 12 managers in the last six years under Chairman Chen Yansheng.