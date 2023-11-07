Carlo Ancelotti hints at Real Madrid star playing more in coming weeks – “He’s a special player”

Outside of Arda Guler, who has been absent due to multiple injury issues, Brahim Diaz is the summer signing that has played the least for Real Madrid so far this season. The 24-year-old has played just 16 minutes in Los Blancos’ last seven matches, which is a sad indictment on his standing in the first team fold.

Despite Brahim seemingly not being in his plans, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Braga (via MD), has confirmed the opposite, and hinted that more minutes could be on the horizon.

“He hasn’t had have minutes but I know he can help the team. The competition is very high here. He will play, maybe tomorrow or in the next games. I have no problem with him. He’s special (to me) because he played at AC Milan.”

With Jude Bellingham an injury doubt for the match against Braga, it could be that Brahim gets his chance on Wednesday. He did score in his only start for Real Madrid this season (vs Las Palmas), so he has a good hit rate in that regard.