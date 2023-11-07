Barcelona to face offensive from Saudi Arabia for star forward this January

Barcelona are unlikely to want to lose any of their key performers this winter as they look to pursue silverware for a second straight season. Yet with the financial difficulties continuing to plague them, more than one side might chance their arm.

As per Nico Bravo of TUDN Mexico, Robert Lewandowski remains on the agenda of a number of Major League Soccer sides, although this report is yet to be backed up. Sport say that after Al Abha came armed with €150m for Lewandowski in the summer, and were knocked back by both club and player, that Saudi Arabia will again try for his signature. The January window is the offseason for the MLS clubs too, but it is hard to imagine the Polish striker being allowed out the door before the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has six goals and four assists this season, and is still a crucial factor for the Blaugrana. Even with teenage Brazilian striker Vitor Roque arriving over the next six months, either in January or the summer, letting Lewandowski go would likely be seen as tantamount to conceding the La Liga title to Real Madrid, without any hope of a similar level replacement coming in.