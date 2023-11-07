Barcelona fail to secure Champions League progression after falling to Shakhtar Donetsk defeat

Barcelona would have secured their place in the Champions League knockout stages if they defeated Shakhtar Donetsk. However, they failed to do, instead falling to a 1-0 defeat against the Ukrainian champions in Hamburg.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez opted to make five changes from the side that defeated Real Sociedad on Saturday, with the likes of Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde and Joao Felix rested. However, this appears to have had a negative effect on the Catalans given that they fell behind just before half time.

The goal came from Danylo Sikan, whose headed effort was just out of the grasp of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. It had been an even contest until this point, but on 40 minutes, Barcelona were behind.

Despite dominating possession in the second half, Barcelona failed to create any clear cut chances, in what was a very disappointing performance. As a result, they fell to defeat. Porto can draw level with them at the top of Group H if they defeat Royal Antwerp in one of the later Champions League matches.