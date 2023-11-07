Barcelona concerned about fitness of key player with expected international call-up on the horizon

In the last couple of weeks, Barcelona have begun welcoming back several first team players that had been sidelined due to injury. The longest term of those was Pedri, who had been out since August, but returned last weekend with a 40-minute cameo against Real Sociedad. He also came off the bench during the defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Given that Pedri has suffered multiple injury issues over the last couple of years, Barcelona are taking a very cautious approach with his return to action. He was not rushed back to fitness, and won’t start until he is fully fit. However, there is a potential problem on the horizon.

Luis de la Fuente will soon name his Spain squad for the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers, against Cyprus and Georgia. Given that Pedri is no longer injured, there is a strong chance he is named in the squad, and Diario AS have reported that Barcelona are concerned that this will end up being the case.

Internally, Barcelona believe that it is “somewhat premature” for Pedri to be called up by Spain, and you can certainly understand their worry. The last thing they want is for the 20-year-old to suffer another injury, which is more possible when he’s not at 100%, which is the case right now.