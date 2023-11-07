Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid welcome back duo for Champions League clash with Celtic

Atletico Madrid can put themselves in a great position to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages if they defeat Celtic at the Civitas Metropolitano on Tuesday evening. Diego Simeone’s were disappointingly held to a 2-2 draw by the Scottish champions two weeks ago, and will be hoping for a victory this time around.

Simeone will be without Rodrigo De Paul for the match due to his red card in Glasgow, although in more positive news, Samuel Lino has returned after missing Atletico’s last three matches due to a knee injury. He has been named in the matchday squad, as has Ivo Grbic, who has recovered from the illness that ruled him out against Las Palmas.

The big decision that Simeone will hope to make is who will replace De Paul in the Atletico Madrid midfield. Antoine Griezmann has been tipped to play in a deeper role against Celtic, which would see Angel Correa come into the side to partner the in-form Alvaro Morata in attack.

