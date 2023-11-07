Atletico Madrid in talks with Barcelona star over possible signing in 2024

It is very much expected that Marcos Alonso will leave Barcelona next summer once his contract comes to an end. The veteran defender arrived from Chelsea in 2022, but despite having played somewhat consistently last season, he has been on the fringes so far in the current campaign.

With head coach Xavi Hernandez no longer relying on Alonso as heavily as last season, it means that Barcelona will almost certainly not offer him a contract extension, which allows him to find a new club in 2024.

Alonso has settled well in Spain since returning from England last summer, and it may well be that he remains in the country post-Barcelona. FootballTransfers have reported that Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Alonso for next season, and talks are already underway over a possible agreement.

Alonso would fit Diego Simeone’s 5-3-2 system very well as a left-sided central defender, and with Mario Hermoso’s future up-in-the-air, this could be the way that Atletico Madrid deal with the possible case of him leaving when his own contract expires next summer. For now, nothing is advanced on either front.