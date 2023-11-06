WATCH: What the note given to Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez against Real Sociedad had written on it

Barcelona did not impress against Real Sociedad, about that, everyone is in agreement, but they did come away with the win. It was a game that brought much introspection for the Blaugrana and their fans, not least for their form of delivering tactical information.

With the introduction of Ferran Torres for Robert Lewandowski on the hour-mark, a note with instructions was passed to Inigo Martinez, which the Basque defender did not immediately seem to understand. The veteran needed several looks, and it took around 15 minutes before anything changed dramatically in the game.

The note, given to Torres by coach Sergio Alegre, was in fact just instructions for set pieces. As highlighted by the Movistar cameras, the instructions were not heeded, with Cancelo tracking Zubimendi at the following corner for Real Sociedad.

The note Xavi gave to Inigo Martinez 'for the set pieces': Inigo to the second zone

Jules > Merino

Balde > Zubimendi

Cancelo > Braispic.twitter.com/g1XbV2Bv9H — Football España (@footballespana_) November 6, 2023

Martinez spoke to the press after the match, revealing that ‘there were so many things written down, I had no idea what to say to the rest.’

Either way, La Real failed to score from a set piece in the final half hour, which has to be regarded as a success. At times, even in the elite of football, the most basic methods continue to be in use. Barcelona’s performance was not exactly the most competent, and there was an enjoyable aspect of Sunday league to the entire event.