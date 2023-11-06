Real Mallorca-Cadiz clash postponed due to Israel-Hamas conflict

Real Mallorca hosting Cadiz will be the second La Liga clash to be postponed this season due to unforeseen circumstances.

After Sevilla’s trip to Atletico Madrid was called off due to flooding in the surrounding areas of Madrid, Cadiz will no longer travel to La Palma next Sunday. After a European qualifier clash between Israel and Kosovo was postponed last month due to conflict on the Gaza strip, FIFA extended the international break in order to allow that tie to take place on that Sunday, the 12th of November.

Mallorca appealed to La Liga, who in turn raised the issue with the Competition Committee that they would be without star striker Vedat Muriqi, who will be called up by Kosovo. As per Marca, no new date has been set for the game thus far.

Cadiz manager Sergio Gonzalez, speaking ahead of their clash with Getafe, was less pleased about the decision.

“I do not agree with Mallorca’s statement. They have asked to play on Friday without thinking about us. The feeling is that LaLiga and Mallorca have reached an agreement without including the third party.”

Exactly when the game will be replayed is not yet clear, but the final week before Christmas Atletico are due to play Sevilla in midweek. With neither side involved in European competition, both sides are likely to be given a midweek slot.