Real Madrid without key player for Valencia clash next weekend

Real Madrid will be starting their week with a sense of frustration following their draw at home with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night, allowing Atletico Madrid and Barcelona back within a game of them in the table, and Girona to escape out in front. Their next domestic clash will not be a walk in the park either.

Valencia are in town on Saturday night at the Santiago Bernabeu after the visit of Braga on Wednesday night in the Champions League, as Los Blancos look to go into the international break off the back of a win. Los Che are unbeaten in five matches, and Ruben Baraja’s side are playing with significant belief in themselves.

Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to call on German defender Antonio Rudiger for the battle. After winning a corner Rudiger pushed and squared up to Rayo defender Florian Lejeune, earning him a fifth booking of the season. It will cause him to sit out the clash.

Nacho Fernandez will no doubt come in for Rudiger alongside David Alaba, as Los Blancos look to close the gap on Girona, who play Rayo earlier that day at Vallecas. This is naturally a solid replacement to have, and with little in the way of a threatening number nine, Ancelotti will back their captain to do the job. That said, Alaba has been found wanting on a number of occasions, as has Fran Garcia at left-back if Ferland Mendy does not recover, meaning Baraja might like his chances of causing Los Blancos problems.