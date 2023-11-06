Real Madrid starlet earns first Brazil call up at just 17 years of age

Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe is on the verge of his Brazil debut at the age of just 17, after interim coach Fernando Diniz called him up to the Selecao.

Endrick had previously been capped four times by Brazil’s under-17s team, in which he had scored five goals, but was yet to even make his first appearance for the under-20 team. However Diniz has clearly gone with the philosophy that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

The Palmeiras forward has played just 54 times in senior football, scoring 14 times. After his brilliant brace that inspired Palmeiras‘ recent comeback against Botafogo though, Diniz has decided to take him with the senior team, where he could make his debut against one of Argentina or Colombia on the 17th and 22nd of November.

Along with Endrick will be a future teammates from Real Madrid, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior, while Raphinha is also included. Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid defenders Emerson Royale and Renan Lodi, now at Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, are also included.

Endrick will remain at Palmeiras until July of 2024, when he turns 18, and will then make a €40m move (potentially rising to €60m) to the Santiago Bernabeu. Tipped to define an era of football, there will be high hopes for him, and even more so now, but this season has been evidence that he will need to go slow in Madrid. Endrick has not been a starter for large periods of the season, and has admitted that he has struggled with the media spotlight. Given his age though, he will have plenty of time to adapt though.