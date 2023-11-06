Real Madrid injury update – Jude Bellingham dislocates shoulder during Rayo Vallecano draw

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has a minor dislocation of his shoulder from their clash with Rayo Vallecano, but it is not expected to keep him out long-term.

Bellingham went down in a challenge with Isi Palazon on Sunday evening clutching his arm, in a scene that will have set Madridista hearts racing. After seemingly being in plenty of pain and receiving treatment on the pitch, he was able to return and play the rest of the game though.

As per Marca, Bellingham’s injury is not serious, and while it will be painful for the 20-year-old, there is nothing preventing him from returning to the pitch immediately. It will be up to Carlo Ancelotti to decide whether he is rested for their Champions League clash at home to Braga on Wednesday night. Los Blancos can seal qualification for the Round of 16 with a victory.

Ancelotti may well see fit to rest Bellingham for their tie with Valencia at the weekend in La Liga. Real Madrid are three points behind Girona, and do not want to allow Atletico Madrid and Barcelona to gain ground on them, something that will be particularly pertinent given they dropped points against Rayo. Bellingham has only missed one match for Real Madrid this season, and given how heavily reliant they are on Bellingham, if Ancelotti feels he can rest him, then it might be wise.