Joao Felix equals worst start to La Liga season in front of goal as bright Barcelona start fades

Barcelona fans were delighting in Joao Felix‘s addition after just three games, when he gave their attack a shot in the arm, but that impact has decreased with the passing of the weeks.

The Portuguese arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day, and after seeing his first minutes against Osasuna, would score and create another goal for Robert Lewandowski in a 5-0 win over Real Betis. Felix was responsible for two goals and an assist in their following game, as Barcelona thrashed Royal Antwerp by the same scoreline.

However his impact has lessened, as was illustrated by his withdrawals against Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in recent matches. MD point out that he has just one goal in 12 matches so far, equalling his worst start to a La Liga season with Atletico Madrid in 2021-22, although his best start is just five in his opening 12, a season he would finish with just 10 goals in all competitions.

This will feed concern in Barcelona that he cannot sustain form over the course of a season, which was a major problem at Atletico. On the plus side, he has not scored in nine matches, but he has assisted on three occasions, proving he has still been important over those weeks.

The true test will come now though, as Barcelona get players back, and competition increases. That has been one of the mitigating factors, that Felix has been without rest for several weeks, and the attack around him has been floundering as a whole too. If Felix wants to maintain his place, production will be required of him in the coming weeks though.