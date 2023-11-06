Getafe score crucial three points over Cadiz despite going down to 10-men

Getafe 1-0 Cadiz

Getafe and Cadiz were a long way from their best on Monday night at the Coliseum, but Jose Bordalas’ men eeked out a vital three points.

The game took on the cagey character that many expected of it from the outset, and while the home side got a number of shots off, only Cadiz hit the target twice, with Choco Lozano forcing a good save from David Soria. From the resulting corner, Javi Hernandez went down after a hand to the face from Djene Dakonam. On VAR review, that hand was not deemed enough for a penalty, but the referee did give a second yellow to the Getafe captain, leaving them with ten for half of the match.

That presented a golden opportunity for Cadiz, but one that they struggled to take advantage of. With the exception of Lozano getting in behind and not quite winning a penalty from Gaston Silva, it was Getafe who threatened more, doubling up their visitors for the shots. A Mason Greenwood flick on from a corner was converted by Borja Mayoral at the back post with 15 minutes to go, allowing Bordalas to protect something more valuable.

Yet it was Nemanja Maksimovic pouncing on a loose ball and forcing a brilliant save from Conan Ledesma in the closing stages that came closest to altering the scoreline. Los Azulones were made to work for it, but will feel reinforced with these three points, which were subsequently dedicated to Mauro Arambarri, who is again injured long-term. Getafe reach 15 points from 12 games with their third win, and with it give themselves an eight-point gap to the relegation zone. Cadiz are just three points clear and will worry about their lack of goals for another season, but Sergio Gonzalez will be most irritated by their inability to grab this game by the scruff of the neck.