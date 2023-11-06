Fabrizio Romano confirms Atletico Madrid interest in La Liga star

Real Betis have been struggling with their salary limit for some time now, and this summer it was no doubt a factor in their willingness to allow Sergio Canales out of the door. It could also take it’s toll again in 2024.

While the Verdiblancos did manage to bring in Isco Alarcon, but investment in recent seasons has been minimal as they battle the losses made during the pandemic. As January approaches, Betis will be desperate to tie up a deal for World Cup-winner Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentine ball-winner is out of contract next summer, and while it has been said that there is a willingness to thrash out a deal between Betis and Rodriguez, links to Barcelona and Manchester United will not have helped allay fears for Beticos. Speaking to Caught Offside in his Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano also revealed that one of his former suitors were back in the frame for his signature.

“Betis want to offer him and Miranda new deals, but at this stage there’s no agreement with either player including Guido. It’s an open situation. At the moment is not something concrete, there’s interest of many clubs, including Atletico Madrid.”

At 29 years of age, he is arguably looking at his final big contract of his career, while for Betis, he is unlikely to fetch much resale value if he remains for another couple of years. Hence it makes sense for Betis to do a deal, but not doubt Rodriguez’s demands will be crucial to deciding his destination next summer.