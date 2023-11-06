Barcelona tracking defensive midfielder for next summer, aiming for €40m price tag

It is no secret that Barcelona are on the hunt for a more permanent successor to Sergio Busquets than Oriol Romeu, and another name has been added to their shortlist.

Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis was mentioned as a player they were watching last summer, but it looks as if Deco is still interested in him. Sport say that the scouting department at Barcelona are impressed with his ball recovery numbers, and the simplicity of his game with the ball. He had started off the season in and out of the side, but Roger Schmidt has recently returned him to the starting XI on a more permanent basis.

Although he has a €120m release clause, Barcelona believe they cvould negotiate his price down to €40m, something that still seems out of question unless Barcelona can bring in some major transfer fees.

That figure may well still be optimistic, given he has been linked with Liverpool as a potential replacement for Fabinho. For many La Liga fans, both of these reports will come as a surprise. Luis played for Getafe on loan just two seasons ago, and was by no means a starter. While he does have a tenacious attitude to get the ball back, there should be questions over whether he can be the first receiver from the defence under a high press for Barcelona.