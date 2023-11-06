Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez explains star will return to best position after defensive adjustment

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that Joao Cancelo will return to his position as a right-back this week, after playing the last two matches further forward to differing effects.

The Portuguese had two good chances in El Clasico, even if he wasn’t involved too much, as Barcelona won the tactical battle, with Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Inigo Martinez forming a back three. This was repeared against Real Sociedad, but both Barcelona and Cancelo looked lost.

Xavi confirmed that it was a short-term adjustment, in order to counter the offensive capabilities of their two opponents.

“Cancelo will recover his natural position. He will play 80% of the time as a full-back, on the right or left. The change was because we wanted to adjust more defensively against Real Sociedad and Madrid, when we wanted three players who were quick, strong and could correct mistakes at the back. He will return to his natural place as soon as possible. It’s how he feels most comfortable, and where I feel he is best as a coach.”

Meanwhile Jules Kounde, who was back in the line-up against La Real as a central defender, was pleased to be avoiding that right-back slot, with Cancelo now there.

“I’m happy because I’m playing in my position. I played at right back last season and I’m always available to do so. I had a conversation with Xavi at the end of the season because I wanted to play where I can contribute the most but I’m never going to refuse to play at right back. I am at the manager’s disposal.”

Barcelona finally have a natural right-back in the position in Cancelo that is up to at least the minimum expectations for the first time in seven years, but it has not solved all of their problems either. Cancelo is a highly-offensive option, and with Alejandro Balde also at his best going forward, it has unbalanced the Blaugrana this season.