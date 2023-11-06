Barcelona begin selling €15k diamonds made from old Camp Nou grass

Barcelona are continuing in their efforts to monetise as much of the club as they can in their bid to ease financial concerns, and their latest scheme is to convert their old football pitch into a diamond mine.

A range of new products hit the Barcelona shop website on Monday morning, including part of the final goal nets for €79.99, a framed square of the pitch for €419.99, a gold Camp Nou necklace for €1k and a gold Camp Nou pin for €699.

However the one that will have made the most eyebrows were the diamonds. A half carat diamond was on sale for €2.5k, while a single carat diamond will set back the rich and wealthy €15k. Barcelona say that each diamond has been produced from the same carbon as the old Camp Nou grass.

⬇️ Más artículos a la venta en la web del Barça: Última red del Camp Nou: 79,99€

Marco con trozo de césped: 419,99€

Collar de oro: 1.000€

Insignia FCB: 699€ Y el diamante de 15.000€#fcblive pic.twitter.com/NkEFPBpT4I — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) November 6, 2023

As per Cadena Cope, the carbon from the grass has been extracted and then crystallised using advanced technology which is entirely sustainable, and with ‘zero environmental impact’. Each diamond will come with a certificate from the International Gemological Institute, assuring that the diamond is ‘laboratory grown’, and listing the characteristics of the jewel.

Certainly Barcelona cannot be chastised for not being inventive with its resources. Fans were also sold various objects from the rest of the stadium before it was torn down, including seats and signs, as the Blaugrana try to raise as much cash as possible. While the Blaugrana have acess to money and credit, their projected profits for this season are still slim, as they continue to try and reduce costs, as well as pay back the money they lost during the pandemic.