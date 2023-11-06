Atletico Madrid chief seen having dinner with former Barcelona transfer guru – ‘offer being considered’

Atletico Madrid owner Miguel Angel Gil Marin has been seen eating with former Barcelona and Valencia Sporting Director Mateu Alemany in a restaurant in Madrid.

The Mallorqui transfer guru left his Director of Football role at Barcelona this summer after Deco was appointed as Sporting Director and given complete decision-making power. Alemany remained in the job until the end of the transfer window, but appeared to have ceased operations by August. He had been close to moving to Aston Villa in May, and after U-turning on that offer, it appears Barcelona decided to move on anyway.

❗️| Gil Marín and Mateu Alemany have met in a well-known Madrid restaurant. The Mallorcan is considering the proposal from Atlético de Madrid. He is also considering other proposals. [@JijantesFC] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 6, 2023

Alemany has been linked to Atletico last month, but the deal seemed to slow down, with two key factors holding matters up. Jijantes (via Sport) report that Alemany and Gil Marin discussed an offer to come in at the Metropolitano again, and while the former has various offers on the table, Los Rojiblancos are one of the prime candidates for his services.

Given the episode just experienced by Alemany with Deco, the dynamic between the potential incoming Alemany and current Sporting Director Andrea Berta. The Italian has been in the role for the last six years, but not always with satisfactory results for the Colchoneros, although he has unearthed some gems too. Yet Alemany seems unlikely to want to deal with another power struggle so quickly after being ousted by one.