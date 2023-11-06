Atletico Madrid chief says Diego Simeone renewal is not done

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has denied reports that they have reached a deal with Diego Simeone to secure his future, but does say talks are advanced.

After Simeone’s sister and agent Natalia Simeone was seen at the club last week, rumours surfaced that he had extended his deal until 2027. However Gil Marin has told RTVE that negotiations are still ongoing. Relevo carried his words.

“To grow you need stability and to have stability you need results, and Diego, so far, is synonymous with results. I hope we extend him for these three years. It is not yet closed, but it is on the right track and God willing, we do another three more after that.”

Simeone was on thin ice for many last season, with Atletico putting together one of their worst first halves of the season since he arrived. Although he is unlikely to ever have been sacked, there was plenty of speculation over whether his cycle was coming to an end. Yet their rallying in the second half of the season only served to further convince fans and the club of his powers, and the latter will only be too happy to avoid an awful conversation for three more years.