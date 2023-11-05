Shakhtar star tips Roberto De Zerbi as future Barcelona boss

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi could be a future candidate to manage Barcelona.

The Italian has developed a reputation as one of the best coaches in Europe in recent months after guiding the Seagulls to a first ever European qualification spot at the end of the 2022/23 season.

His philosophy of demanding his goal keeper and defenders to play out from the back has won him plaudits, as Brighton have continued to grow in stature, since his arrival at the club in September 2022.

De Zerbi’s current contract at the AMEX Stadium runs until 2026 and he is also on the radar of rival Premier League sides and potentially Real Madrid.

However, his tactical approach fits well with Barcelona’s own style, and ahead of La Blaugrana’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, Georgiy Sudakov predicted De Zerbi could one day manage in Catalonia.

Sudakov played under De Zerbi during his time in charge at the Ukrainian side in the 2021/22 campaign.

“I’m sure Roberto De Zerbi will lead one of the giants of football in future. He’s a very solid coach, I remember him as a very impulsive person”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

“I think De Zerbi can coach any team in the world, that doesn’t matter if it’s Manchester City or Barcelona.”