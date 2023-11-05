Ronald Araujo turned down Liverpool and Chelsea in favour of Barcelona stay

Ronald Araujo has developed into one of Barcelona’s most important players over the last couple of years, and that was perfectly exemplified by his efforts against Real Sociedad on Sunday. The Uruguayan defender thundered home a header in the 93rd minute to secure a smash-and-grab victory for the Catalans, ensuring three much-needed points in the process.

Araujo have developed into a top-class central defender, and he is undoubtedly one of the most popular players among teammates and supporters. His love for Barcelona is apparent, and has been made even more so by the fact that he rejected a move to the Premier League in 2022 in favour of remaining in Catalonia.

As per Sport, Araujo was offered lucrative contracts from both Liverpool and Chelsea when his previous deal at Barcelona was coming to an end. However, he turned them down, and would sign a new contract that sees him on significant less than what he would have earned in the Premier League.

Araujo is well on his way to becoming a cult hero at Barcelona, and if he remains at the club for the majority of his career, he would end up being in the same conversation as the likes of Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol.