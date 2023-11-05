Real Madrid will not sign reported Manchester United and Liverpool target in January

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Real Madrid were interested in signing Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, and that a move was being planned by club officials for the winter transfer window.

At this stage, Real Madrid only have three fit central defenders in David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez, but the former has had to deal with injury problems so far this season, which has left Los Blancos very short.

Despite this, Marca now say that Real Madrid do not intend to sign Inacio, who is only wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool, in January. In fact, they do not intend to enter the market at all to sign anyone, with Florentino Perez and the club’s sporting department content with the squad that Carlo Ancelotti already has.

Equally, no one will be allowed to leave Real Madrid unless they push for an exit, although the departure itself may not come until next summer anyway, given that club bosses want to keep the current squad together for as long as necessary.