Real Madrid will need to pay €60m to sign defensive target in 2024

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Real Madrid are interested in signing Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP. The 22-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best young central defenders in Europe, and he also has the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool wanting him too.

Real Madrid have three centre-backs over the age of 30, them being David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez. The latter is out of contract next summer, so Inacio could join then as a possible replacement, with a view to cementing himself in the line-up in the long term.

Diario AS have confirmed the asking price that Sporting have set for Inacio. Real Madrid would have to pay €60m, which is his release clause. However, the Portuguese club are willing to accept €45m as an up-front payment, with the remaining €15m being able to be paid in add-ons.

Real Madrid could certainly be very tempted by this price. They won’t look to sign him in January, but a deal could be orchestrated next summer, provided that club bosses deem Inacio to be their top centre-back target.