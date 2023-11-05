Real Madrid set asking price of just €10m for 21-year-old to leave next summer

So far, it’s safe to say that Reinier Jesus has had a difficult time of things since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo back in 2020. He failed to make an impact during his first six months at the club, and has since endured disappointing loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Girona.

The 21-year-old is now at Frosinone on another loan deal, although things have looked better in Italy. He had notched up one goal and two assists in his first three Serie A appearances, and also scored against Torino in the Coppa Italia in midweek.

Real Madrid will be pleased that Reinier is finding form, and they will hope it continues as they intend on selling him next summer. Fichajes say that they have set an asking price of €10m, which is around €20m less that they paid for him almost four years ago.

There looks to be no way back for Reinier at Real Madrid, although for the time being at least, his full focus will remain on Frosinone.