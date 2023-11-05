Real Madrid icon Marcelo helps Fluminense win Copa Libertadores, joins exclusive club in the process

On Saturday night, Boca Juniors and Fluminense faced off in Rio de Janeiro for the final of the Copa Libertadores. Real Madrid fans would have been keeping a keen eye on former player Marcelo, who started for the Brazilian side, who are his boyhood club.

It was Fluminense that took the lead after 36 minutes courtesy of German Cano, but Luis Advincula’s second half strike forced the game into extra time. Marcelo was withdraw soon after Boca’s equaliser, so he was not able to influence his side’s chances of victory in the extra 30 minutes.

Fortunately, it did not matter as John Kennedy’s 99th-minute goal was the difference between the two sides, meaning that Marcelo and Fluminense won the Copa Libertadores, in what was the club’s first ever triumph in the competition.

It also means that Marcelo becomes the 12th player in history to have won the Copa Libertadores and Champions League, as per Sport. The 34-year-old won European football’s premier competition on five occasions with Real Madrid, the last of which being in 2021.