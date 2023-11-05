Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Rayo Vallecano: Carlo Ancelotti opts for experience with Aurelien Tchouameni replacement

With Girona defeating Osasuna on Saturday, Real Madrid lost top spot in the La Liga table. They are hoping to reclaim it on Sunday when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu, as they look for their 13th win in 15 matches this season.

For the fixture, Carlo Ancelotti will have a decision to make, that being his replacement for Aurelien Tchouameni, who is set to miss the next two months after fracturing his metatarsal against Barcelona last weekend. Marca believe that he will opt to play Toni Kroos at defensive midfield, with Eduardo Camavinga coming into the side to play slightly further forward.

That would mean that Camavinga does not play at left-back, where he played in the second half against Barcelona. The belief is that Fran Garcia will get the chance to impress, meaning he will get the opportunity to take on his former side.

For Rayo, they are expected to make one change from the side that drew 2-2 with Real Sociedad at Vallecas, with Oscar Valentin coming back in after suspension to partner Pathe Ciss in the centre of midfield.

Real Madrid are big favourites to pick up another victory here, but Rayo Vallecano should not be counted out. They have been excellent in recent weeks, and are unbeaten in their last eight matches. This should be a keenly-contested affair.