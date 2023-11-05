Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann tipped for midfield roles against Celtic

Atletico Madrid will be forced into at least one change for their Champions League showdown with Celtic.

Los Rojiblancos secured a 2-2 draw away in Glasgow in the reverse fixture at the end of October with Rodrigo De Paul sent off in the closing stages.

The Argentina international will now serve a one game European ban and miss out on the visit of Brendan Rodgers’ side to Madrid.

Diego Simeone will not make excessive changes to the starting XI which lost away in Scotland but he will shuffle certain areas of his team with Rodrigo Riquleme in line to start at left wing back.

However, the most eye-catching call could come in midfield, with Mundo Deportivo predicting Marcos Llorente will be the direct replacement for De Paul.

Simeone is undecided over who should fill the third central midfield slot, alongside Llorente and captain Koke, with Saul Niguez starting in Glasgow.

Antoine Griezmann could be asked to play in a similar role to the one he stars in for France, if Niguez is rotated out of the team.