Kylian Mbappe told to not join Real Madrid next summer – “I would stay at Paris Saint-Germain”

Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been the cause of much speculation over the last few months. His contract expires at the end of this season, meaning that he is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested clubs from the start of January.

One of those is Real Madrid, who Mbappe has been heavily linked with for some time now. Florentino Perez has been desperate to bring the 24-year-old to Los Blancos, and at this stage, it is looking increasingly likely that this wish will come true.

However, Mbappe has been told not to join Real Madrid by former Manchester City, Arsenal and Sevilla player Samir Nasri, who told Journal du Dimanche that he would be better served remaining at PSG.

“He is from the Paris region. I would stay at PSG instead of going to Real Madrid to win the Champions League. If Marseille had been owned by Qatar when I was at the club, I would never have left. I think it’s better to be king in your village.”

Real Madrid will be hoping to Mbappe doesn’t take Nasri’s advice, although there will be concerns given how the situation played over two years ago, when Mbappe opted to remain at PSG.