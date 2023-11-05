Iago Aspas apologises for pushing over VAR monitor – “It is not the example I want to set”

It has been a frustrating few weeks for Celta Vigo, especially in regards to refereeing decisions/VAR. They were controversially denied a penalty against Girona last weekend, and against Sevilla on Saturday, they were again not awarded a spot-kick that would have given them the chance to win.

Celta were initially awarded the penalty in the 97th minute for a foul by Jesus Navas, but upon a VAR check from referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez, the decision was overturned, much to the fury of Rafa Benitez and his players.

Iago Aspas took his frustration out on the VAR monitor, pushing it over as he left the field of play at Balaidos. However, he regrets having done so, and apologised over the incident on X.

“Yesterday I made a mistake. I shouldn’t have channelled my frustration that way. It hurts me because it is not the example I want to set to younger Celta supporters.”

Ayer cometí un error. No debería haber canalizado mi frustración de esa manera. Me duele porque no es el ejemplo que quiero dar a los celtistas más pequeños 🩵 — Iago Aspas Juncal (@aspas10) November 5, 2023

It has been a torrid time for Celta Vigo in recent weeks, but all they can do for now is pick themselves up for next weekend’s trip to San Mames, where they take on Athletic Club.