How many La Liga teams will reach Champions League last 16?

The race to qualify for the 2023/24 Champions League last 16 will be decided in December.

As the battle intensifies, four La Liga teams are in the running for a knockout spot in the competition at the start of 2024.

Football Espana takes a look how each Spanish side is shaping up to reach the knockout round.

Barcelona

Barcelona stormed to the La Liga title at the end of the 2022/23 season as Xavi sealed a first league crown as La Blaugrana boss.

Xavi confirmed that improvements in the Champions League were a key priority for him this season, and the Catalans enjoyed a perfect first half to the group stages, with three wins from three games.

Maximum points from those matches has put Barcelona on the brink of a place in the last 16 with minimum fuss for Xavi and his players.

A dominant 5-0 home win over Royal Antwerp kicked off the campaign, and gritty victories against Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk have almost sealed their passage, with Xavi potentially able to rest certain players for selected games.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have matched Barcelona’s record of three wins from three group games as part of a more difficult Group C.

Jude Bellingham’s incredible early form in the Spanish capital has played a key role in their performances in Europe with the England star snatching a late winner in their opening victory over Union Berlin.

That result saved Carlo Ancelotti’s team from an embarrassing draw against the Bundesliga outfit, and Bellingham inspired Los Blancos to a 3-2 win over rivals Napoli, it what could prove to be a defining result in the race for top spot in the group.

Victory over Sporting Braga effectively sealed the deal for Ancelotti, and he will also look to rotate, if their final games are not relevant.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid’s picture in Group E is much tighter than Barcelona and Real Madrid’s after three games played so far in this season’s Champions League.

Diego Simeone’s team were bizarrely held to a 1-1 draw at Lazio as goal keeper Ivan Provedel scored an added time equaliser in Rome.

That was followed up by a 3-2 home win over Feyenoord in Madrid, but their progress stumbled again, in a 2-2 draw away at Celtic.

That result was Celtic’s first point in the group, and they look unlikely to be in the running for a last 16 place, but Group E is open, with Atletico needing to step up to hold off Feyenoord and Lazio.

Real Sociedad

Despite qualifying as the fourth placed La Liga team last season, La Real have done the hard work to secure a last 16 spot, with the Basque side unbeaten at the half way stage.

They were unlucky not to open with a win over Inter Milan, as Lautaro Martinez salvaged a 1-1 draw in San Sebastian, but the form of Brais Mendez inspired them to wins at RB Salzburg and Benfica, with a knockout spot beckoning for Imanol Alguacil.