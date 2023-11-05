Espanyol to sack Luis Garcia after disappointing start to season, replacement already lined up

Following their shock relegation to Segunda last season, most people expected Espanyol to make a swift return to La Liga, considering they were able to keep the vast majority of their squad together. However, at this stage, that looks far from certain following a difficult start to the current campaign.

Espanyol had made a strong start to the season, winning four of their first five matches. Since then, they have won three of their next nine, and fans have begun to voice their discontent at head coach Luis Garcia and his players.

Following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Eibar, during which Espanyol conceded a 98th minute equaliser, club bosses appear to have had enough, with Cope (via MD) reported that Garcia has been sacked. The news has now been made official by Los Pericos.

Luis García finalitza la seva etapa com a entrenador de l'#RCDE. ¡Gracias, por todo, @Luis_Garcia__10 y muchísima suerte! 🤍💙 — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) November 5, 2023

At this stage, former Real Madrid Castilla, Almeria and Tenerife manager Lluis Miquel Ramis has emerged as a frontrunner to take over at Espanyol, with the report stating that preliminary discussions have already been held. Whoever does come in will have a tough job on their hands to guide the Catalans back towards La Liga.