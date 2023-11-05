Emmanuel Petit slams former Barcelona star amid Arsenal transfer links

Former World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has aimed a stinging criticism at Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele completed a summer move from Barcelona to Paris, after signalling his desire to return to Ligue 1, in favour of remaining in Catalonia.

Despite Xavi’s attempts to convince him to stay with the La Liga champions, Dembele accepted the switch, and the France international has endured a mixed start to life at the Parc des Princes.

His time at Barcelona was punctuated with inconsistency, as moments of quality were paired with poor form and injuries, and he remains a divisive figure amongst the La Blaugrana fan base.

Premier League giants Arsenal were linked with a move for him, prior to his move to Paris, and the Gunners are rumoured to be considering him as an option again in 2024.

However, Petit, who won the Premier League and FA Cup double as a player at Arsenal, in 1998, has warned his old team against an offer.

“I wouldn’t sign him. He constantly wastes opportunities and doesn’t score goals. He’s had a difficult start at PSG, which is why I wouldn’t be in favour of bringing Dembele to Arsenal”, as per reports from Diario AS.