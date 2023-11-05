Diego Simeone signs new contract at Atletico Madrid, announcement to follow “in the coming days”

Since arriving at Atletico Madrid back in 2011, Diego Simeone has transformed the club’s fortunes. Los Colchoneros are regularly competing at the sharp end of the La Liga table, and have won an impressive haul of trophies in the intervening 12 years – including two league titles and two Europa Leagues.

However, there has been doubt on Simeone’s future at the club over the last 12 months. His current deal expires at the end of this season, and with Saudi Arabia having shown interest during the summer, he could have been tempted away.

Fortunately for Atletico, this won’t be the case. Simeone has agreed to a new three-year deal, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season. Marca report that everything has been completed and finalised, with just an official announcement to come, which should be “in the coming days”.

Signing Simeone to a new contract is the best business that Atletico Madrid will do all season. He has been one of the best managers in the world for some time now, and with him at the helm, the sky is the limit.